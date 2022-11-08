PBBF postpones two basketball championships 

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

ISLAMABAD: Due to the prevailing law and order situation in the country, Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) postponed the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship and Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade – A for the time being.

The decision was taken after

Pakistan Sports Board has informed the federation about security forces have occupied the entire facility of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad and all sports activities during the month of November 2022 have been suspended.

“New dates will be announced as soon as federation have clarity on the availability of the sports facilities in the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad”, said Championship Organising Secretary and Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) SecretRy Ouj-e-Zahoor, adding that FBBA will make all necessary arrangements for holding this event at the earliest possible dates remains our priority.

It is also mention that seven departmental including defending champion Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA and Police are participating in the inter departmental national basketball championship while eight divisional teams are competing in Inter divisional national basketball championship.