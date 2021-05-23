Sunday, May 23, 2021
Parliament election for 500 NA seats underway in Vietnam

| May 23, 2021

HANOI: In Vietnam, parliament election is being held today for the five hundred National Assembly seats after five years.

Nearly sixty nine million registered voters are casting their votes in today’s election. Election results are expected to be announced after about two weeks.

