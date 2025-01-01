Parks beautification, provision of recreational facilities: PHA registers exceptional performance in 2024

Implementing Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Clean Punjab project’ in letter & spirit

Staff Reporter

RAWALPINDI, JAN 1 /DNA/ – In the outgoing year 2024, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi played a key and significant role in providing better recreational and tourism facilities to the citizens of the garrison city. ‏Under the leadership of Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Clean Punjab project’ vision, parks were upgraded in Rawalpindi as well as Murree and visitors were provided with state f-the-art recreational environment. The list of the accomplished tasks is long including entertainment facilities, cleanliness and trimming of the plants and shrubs. Similarly, the parks along the Murree Road have been upgraded and visitors particularly families have commended the work like pavements, sitting enclaves, flowers and fountains there.

‏In the year 2024, a landmark was achieved when 1,000-kanal nursery Gorakhpur Nursery was launched in Rawalpindi under the auspices of the PHA from where saplings were distributed among the public for plantation in the parks and homes.

In short, most of the targets set by the PHA Rawalpindi for the year 2024 regarding tree plantation have been successfully ensured.

Moreover, in the year 2024, the upgradation work of Rawal Park was completed in Rawalpindi and the park was transformed into the best entertainment place for the citizens of Rawalpindi.

‏Along with this, the renovation and upgradation work of Potohar Park and Allama Iqbal Park were also completed successfully in the year 2024 and now both the parks have become centre of attraction for the people especially the families and children providing them the best recreational facilities.

‏In the year 2024, the PHA has beautifully decorated the parks and entertainment places, as well as the green belts of the city’s main highways and the major squares of the city. The green belts of Murree Road, Stadium Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Chowk and other highways of the city have been decorated with beautiful flowers and plants. ‏Along with this, the PHA has also played a key role in providing sports activities to the youth and the football grounds in Allama Iqbal Park and Rawal Park have become very popular among the youth for sports.

Similarly, a cricket arena has been developed in Commercial Market Park, which again is frequented by the players and the youth two times a day.

Besides, Chandni Chowk and Sixth Road Underpass has been equipped with indoor sports activities, which has increased the beauty of the Murree Road on one side and the youth have also got a place for better indoor sports activities.

The PHA has developed Contrala Park and Playground in Gujar Khan, which offer better recreational facilities to the citizens of Gujar Khan.

Likewise, the PHA has created beautiful and ornamental plant beds under horticulture in Police Training Academy Rawat.

‏A beautiful and attractive green area has also been developed at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

Moreover, rainwater harvesting measures have been organized by the PHA in Rawal Park, where rainwater is stored and used for plantation purposes.

‏Under the ongoing plantation campaign, PHA is planting trees around the Ring Road in Rawalpindi giving a beautiful look and shady trees. Besides, plantation measures have also been promoted.

The PHA has also developed Lower Topa Park Murree in the outgoing year 2024, which has provided better recreational facilities to the tourists and visitors.

The development work of Lower Topa Park Murree was completed in the year just as the upgradation work of Quaid-e-Azam Park in Rawalpindi has been completed.

Along with this, beautiful lighting arrangements have been completed along the walking tracks in Murree and in the parks of the city.

In order to highlight the plantation campaign organized by the PHA, an Alpine Flower House was established which provides for free plants to the citizens to promote plantation. The work on Gulab Park organized by PHA is in the final stage. In the year 2025, PHA plans to ensure completion of Dhok Kala Khan Park in Rawalpindi where the work will start soon.

The renovation and development work of the park on Adiala Road will also be completed this year.