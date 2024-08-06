PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: GERMANY BEAT INDIA 3-2 IN A THRILLER TO QUALIFY FOR FINAL

PARIS, AUG 7: PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: GERMANY BEAT INDIA 3-2 IN A THRILLER TO QUALIFY OF FINAL. India’s wait for a gold medal match at the Olympics in hockey will continue as Germany broke Indian hearts and got their revenge for Tokyo 2020. The world champions defeated India 3-2 to qualify for the gold medal match on August 6, Tuesday. India had taken the lead in the 7th minute only to see Gonzalo Peillat and Christopher Ruhr turn the tide of the game. Sukhjeet would restore parity for India, before Marco Milktau would score the winner in the dying moments of the game to seal the win and progress to the final against Netherlands on August 8. India will be playing Spain in the bronze medal match.

India started off the game early on and looked to be the better side in the first half having attack after attack on the German circle. India got a PC early on in the second minute as they were piling on the early pressure. While the first one was saved Hardik would get another one for India. That one would also get saved as Germany would look to launch an attack and the shot from Miltkau was saved by Sreejesh.