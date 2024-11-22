Parachanar massacre: who is responsible

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: Stock of questions arises as not only banned militants disowned targeting of innocent civilians including women and children who were on way to home in Kurram but also the convoy was escorted by personnel of security forces. All personnel of security forces remained safe and sound but the helpless and innocent civilians shot killed for undone sin.

.

Retired Inspector General Police Syed Irshad Hussian Shah is right in his words that no other than state organs are involved when the innocent civilians including women and children are being killed in presence of security forces personnel.

Similarly, only people from Shia school of thoughts have been targeted after confirmation of their identity. Syed Irshad Hussain Shah is a noble and decent person and he was never witnessed in such a distress as he was shown in releasing the video message. He is right in his demand for a judicial inquiry into this recent massacre.

Sectarian tension in Kurram is not new or sectarian unrest is confined to this part of the country. Earlier couple of years ago similar massacres of Shia Hazara in Quetta remained routine but the Shia people came out on roads.

They denounced and held no other than custodians of law and order responsible for such massacres. As a result of Shia Hazara community protests now the situation is normal. Unless coming out on roads, forging unity amongst their ranks and getting rid of external hands and influence, people from all over Kurram would face such massacres also in future.

Civil administration and confused policies on the part of military leadership now converted the sectarian unrest into massacres of innocent and minority Shia people in Kurram. Economically, socially and politically, the Shia community of Kurram are depending in Sunni people. The Shias are surrounded by Sunnis.