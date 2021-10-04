Monday, October 4, 2021
Pandora Papers expose world leaders’ ties to offshore wealth

| October 4, 2021

A massive leak of financial documents known as the ‘Pandora Papers’ was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


