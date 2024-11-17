Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Gaza faces systematic starvation under Israeli blockade

GAZA, NOV 17 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates holds the international community responsible for the continuation of massacres, displacement and starvation that the Israeli occupation forces continue to commit against our people in the Gaza Strip in general and in the north in particular, as happened recently in Beit Lahia, Gaza City and elsewhere, which often leaves dozens of martyrs, wounded and missing under the rubble, in light of the complete destruction of all the necessities of life and the systematic starvation policy pursued by the Israeli government.

The Ministry calls for urgent international action to stop it immediately and to stop the war of extermination and displacement, and to force the occupying state to implement international resolutions and precautionary orders if the international community wants to preserve what remains of its credibility. Our people are not only victims of the occupation, but also victims of international double standards and the general international failure to respect international law and United Nations resolutions.