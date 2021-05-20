Palestine solidarity day to be marked: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the issues of Kashmir and Palestine have become issues of the whole humanity.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the entire nation was standing with brothers of Palestine and Solidarity Day with Palestinians would be observed on Friday in the country, adding that peaceful protest rallies and gatherings would be organized to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would present the stance of the country in the United Nations (UN). He added that ceasefire was the first step while the second step was establishment of free and independent state of Palestine in the region.