Pakistan’s Parliament committed towards achievement of SDGs: Senator Kauda Babar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Senator Kauda Babar while representing Pakistan in the meeting of the Sustainable Development Committee of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) expressed that Pakistan’s Parliament is fully committed towards the achievement of SDGs.

“Financing for implementation of SDGs is one of the major challenges especially for the less developed and developing countries” he added. Kauda Babar while expressing challenges of the covid-19 said that innumerable challenges are being faced by the post covid world. He said that while the COVID-19 crisis has brought setback after setback to human development, this very challenge has also inspired nations around the world to work hand in hand against this menace.

As the world slowly comes to terms with our new normal, Parliaments have the prime responsibility to find alternative ways and means towards a safe but effective strategy to achieve SDGs to ensure peace and tolerance he stressed.

The Parliamentary delegation headed by Senator Kauda Babar will also participate in the plenary session of the IPTP Assembly, tomorrow at the Federal National Council of UAE in Abu Dhabi with Senator Kauda Babar addressing the plenary session as the first ever Parliamentarian from Pakistan to address this August forum.