Pakistanis to be administered Covid-19 vaccine free of cost: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government will be administered to the Pakistani public free of cost.

At a press briefing in Islamabad, he assured the country that the vaccine will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sultan once again urged people to fully comply with the SOPs, saying the coronavirus positivity ratio has reached 7-8 per cent and its intensity has increased in big cities.