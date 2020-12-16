Pakistanis to be administered Covid-19 vaccine free of cost: PM’s aide
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government will be administered to the Pakistani public free of cost.
At a press briefing in Islamabad, he assured the country that the vaccine will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness, Radio Pakistan reported.
Sultan once again urged people to fully comply with the SOPs, saying the coronavirus positivity ratio has reached 7-8 per cent and its intensity has increased in big cities.
Related News
FM Qureshi to visit UAE tomorrow
DNA ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be visiting the United ArabRead More
Pakistanis to be administered Covid-19 vaccine free of cost: PM’s aide
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has confirmedRead More
Comments are Closed