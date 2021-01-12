Pakistani students sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter
ISLAMABAD – Saad Munawar, a student of MS Information Systems at ‘NUST Military College of Signals,’ has set a new record by scaling ‘Yazghil Sar Peak’ in the Hispar Muztagh sub-range of the Karakorum mountain range in winter.
Leading a team of five mountaineers, Saad climbed the 7,324 meters (24,028 ft), which is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan, on Sunday.All of them managed to reach the peak, cementing their names in the record books, as no one had dared perform this task in winters.
Earlier, Saad had set another world record in 2019 for traversing the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot, travelling 665 kilometers in 23 days.
Related News
Pakistani students sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter
ISLAMABAD – Saad Munawar, a student of MS Information Systems at ‘NUST Military College ofRead More
$1.3 billion sought to help millions in war-weary Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS, United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners in Afghanistan are seeking $1.3 billion toRead More
Comments are Closed