Pakistani doctor saves life of Chinese Engineer



ISLAMABAD, JUN 26 (DNA) — A Pakistani doctor saved the life of a Chinese engineer at Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, located on the Kunha River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the largest hydropower station invested in and constructed by Energy China under CPEC.

During the Eid Adha Festival in June 2024, a Chinese employee at the hydropower project fell seriously ill, requiring urgent medical attention. Despite it being a holiday and a time for family reunions, Pakistani doctor Dr. Firdous immediately rushed to the project site.

Tragically, he was involved in a car accident en route but, despite his injuries, he still insisted on rushing to the site with his injured body and completing the treatment task, which deeply moved all the Chinese people in the SK project and made them truly feel the deep friendship from the “Pakistani Iron Brothers”.



In the recognition of his meritorious services, a ceremony was held on June 25 in which Chen Jiajia, Project Director of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd SK Hydro (Private) Limited, honored Dr. Saad Firdous with a medal of gratitude, according to Gwadar Pro. This accolade was given to Dr. Firdous’ dedication to saving precious lives at the project site.

His commitment was commended as an outstanding example of medical professionalism and humanitarian spirit. Dr. Saad Firdous is working at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project to provide healthcare services to the project’s workers.

His contributions have made him a vital part of the collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan, symbolizing the bright future created by their joint endeavors. Suki Kinari Hydropower Station is a key priority project under CPEC. It boasts four impulse units with a total installed capacity of 884MW.

Once completed, it will provide 3.212 billion kilowatt hours of clean electricity annually, addressing one-fifth of Pakistan’s electricity shortfall. — DNA