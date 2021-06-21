Pakistan will continue to play role to make Afghan peace process successful: FM

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role to make Afghan peace process successful.

In a statement on Monday, he said peace in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of regional countries.

The Foreign Minister said he presented Pakistan’s position on the Afghan issue at the recently held Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

He said the world acknowledges Pakistan’s role for peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir dispute at the international fora. He said the Kashmiris have rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August 2019.