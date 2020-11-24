Pakistan welcomes release of Pak prisoners in Afghanistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan welcomed the decree by President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan who have completed their terms but remain incarcerated due to non-payment of fines and those with up to or less than one month remaining in their prison terms.

Pakistan appreciates this humanitarian gesture which will provide relief to the individuals and their families covered by this decision.

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to continue mutual engagement leading to facilitation and benefits for the people on both sides.