Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan welcomes release of Pak prisoners in Afghanistan

| November 24, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan welcomed the decree by President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan who have completed their terms but remain incarcerated due to non-payment of fines and those with up to or less than one month remaining in their prison terms.

Pakistan appreciates this humanitarian gesture which will provide relief to the individuals and their families covered by this decision.

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to continue mutual engagement leading to facilitation and benefits for the people on both sides.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000000

Qureshi terms Pakistan as largest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan

DNA ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi led Pakistan’s delegation at the 2020Read More

0

Pakistan welcomes release of Pak prisoners in Afghanistan

DNA ISLAMABAD – Pakistan welcomed the decree by President Ashraf Ghani for the release ofRead More

  • GB elections: Official results reveal PTI as majority party with 22 seats in hand

  • FO says no possibility of recognition of State of Israel

  • CDA seals illegal restaurants over violation of building code

  • Efforts underway to link Gujranwala with Motorway Link: Ajmal Awan

  • ‘Fully prepared to thwart any misadventure,’ says Army chief

  • COMSTECH Int’l workshop and exhibition on AI Starts inaugurated

  • APNS President, Secy Gen. express grief over the sad demise of Pir Sufaid Shah

  • Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee holds first meeting

    • Comments are Closed