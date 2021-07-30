Pakistan, US NSAs discuss ways to reduce violence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, JUL 30 (DNA) – The National Security Advisers of Pakistan and the United States held an important meeting in Washington to take up a variety of issues including Afghanistan.

He said apart from that matters of mutual interest also came under discussion at the meeting. Moeed said that both sides also agreed to sustain the current momentum in bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the USA.

On the other side, US NSA Jake Sullivan said that he consulted Yusuf on regional connectivity and security and other areas of mutual cooperation. “We discussed the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement to the conflict,” he said in a statement after the meeting. DNA

