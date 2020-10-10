Pakistan says Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire is a positive development for peace
DNA
ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 – The recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured.
Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan.
Related News
Pakistan says Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire is a positive development for peace
DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 – The recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is aRead More
British High Commissioner visits North of Pakistan
DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 -The British High Commissioner Christian Turner travelled to Chitral, Hunza andRead More
Comments are Closed