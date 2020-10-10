Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan says Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire is a positive development for peace

| October 10, 2020
DNA 10-8

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 – The recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured.

 

Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

DNA 10-8

Pakistan says Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire is a positive development for peace

DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 – The recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is aRead More

DNA 10-8

British High Commissioner visits North of Pakistan 

DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 -The British High Commissioner Christian Turner travelled to Chitral, Hunza andRead More

  • China praises Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong issue

  • Maulana launching movement to cover up Nawaz, Zardari’s corruption: Pervez Khattak

  • AJK President urges for infusing complete unity to frustrate Indian evil designs

  • FM Qureshi urges opposition to postpone protest owing to COVID-19 pandemic

  • Pakistan Democratic Movement announces final schedule of public rallies

  • NAB Rawalpindi playing prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB

  • Experts urge provincial govts to take measure to protect ‘guest birds’

  • Ring Road project will be a game changer for Rawalpindi: RCCI

    • Comments are Closed