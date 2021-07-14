Pakistan, Russia discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 – On the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov.

Reaffirming strong desire to enhance bilateral relations, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken during Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan in April 2021. It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres.

The regional security situation, particularly Afghanistan also came under discussion. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process. Reiterating continued support, the Foreign Minister emphasized close coordination between the two countries to help achieve negotiated political settlement.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries.