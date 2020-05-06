Pakistan rejects Indian allegations relating to indigenous Kashmiri resistance

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (DNA):Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian allegations relating to indigenous Kashmiris’ resistance and said the recent incidents in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) were reflective of the inescapable reality that India’s brutal campaign of violence and repression was meeting its logical consequences.

Attributing the indigenous Kashmiri resistance to any alleged “infiltration” was a travesty, the Foreign Office said here in a statement.

“India’s typical allegations of ‘infiltration’ ring hollow also because all these incidents have taken place deep inside the valley, several miles behind Indian military’s extensive infiltration grid, comprising several layers of security,” the FO said.

Across the Line of Control (LoC), using the pretext of so-called “infiltration” and “launch pads”, Indian forces were deliberately targeting unarmed Pakistani civilians, including women and children, the statement said.

In over 975 unprovoked Cease Fire Violations by India since 1 January 2020, the Foreign Office said six innocent civilians had lost their lives and another 69 had been critically injured. This inhuman war tactics could not be condemned enough.

The FO said India could not mislead the international community with its unfounded allegations and aggressive actions on the ground. Indian insinuations against Pakistan were patently designed to divert international as well as domestic attention from India’s grave human rights violations in the IOJK, the treatment of Indian minorities, and mismanagement by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government of COVID-19 related challenges, said the statement.

Pakistan once again called upon the international community to take cognizance of the threat to peace and stability in South Asia posed by India’s irresponsible rhetoric and belligerent posture. The world must act to restrain India before the reckless policies of the ideologically-driven RSS-BJP dispensation caused grievous harm to regional peace and security, the FO said.

The people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir had been suffering under inhuman lockdown and military siege for over nine months, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, the FO said and added the entire region had been turned into a prison, with unprecedented restrictions which continued despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the period, the FO said, every single right of the Kashmiri people had been trampled upon by the Indian occupation forces acting with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The FO said Pakistan had been assiduously highlighting at all international fora the gross and systematic violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan had also consistently sensitised the world community about the consequences of India’s brutalisation of the Kashmiris and the imminence of their resistance to the cruel and inhuman treatment being meted out to them by the Indian occupation forces, day in and day out, it added.