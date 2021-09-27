Pakistan proud of its relationship with Azerbaijan: Chairman Senate

Remembrance Day at Azerbaijan embassy; Ambassador Khazar Farhadov thanks Pakistan for support; Turkish ambassador praises bravery of Azerbaijani armed forces

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations adding the victory in the Patriotic War against Armenia shows resilience and bravery of the Azerbaijani people. He said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev led the country from the front during the 44 days war.

The Chairman Senate made these remarks on the occasion of Remembrance Day, organized by the Azerbaijan embassy. Federal Ministers, Senators and members of the civil as well diplomatic fraternity attended the event.

Sadiq Sanjrani thanked the Azerbaijan ambassador for inviting him as chief guest. He extended warm felicitations on behalf of the Pakistan government and people on the historic victory.

He said Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan. Pakistan is proud of its companionship with Azerbaijan adding bilateral relations would continue to grow with each passing day.

Pakistan also condemns the Armenia terrorism committed against the innocent people of Azerbaijan. Pakistan sincerely recognizes the sacrifices rendered by the valiant Azerbaijani soldiers during the 44 day long war, he added.

The Chairman Senate thanked Azerbaijan for its support on the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir. He also emphasized on further strengthening Pakistan- Azerbaijan parliamentary groups in order to further deepen the bilateral cooperation. Sadiq Sanjrani also congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the great success in the Patriotic War.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov while speaking on the occasion gave a brief account of the Patriotic War. The ambassador also thanked Pakistan for unwavering support during the war. He said people of Azerbaijan also owe a great deal to their Pakistani brothers and sisters for extending whole-hearted support. The ambassador told the audience that Pakistani flags fluttered on the streets of Azerbaijan, which showed great love of Azerbaijani people for the people of Pakistan.

The ambassador said, the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President İlham Aliyev that ended with a victory of the brave Azerbaijani Army, opened a new era in the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established international justice and changed the realities in the region

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul also spoke on the occasion and said Azerbaijani forces fought bravely to re-take its territories from the Armenian occupation. He lauded efforts of the Azerbaijani leadership towards rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated territories in a very short span of time.