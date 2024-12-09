Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

| December 9, 2024
Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Isparta, Türkiye, which claimed the lives of six military personnel, including Isparta Army Aviation School Commander Brigadier General Isa Baydilli.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the martyrs and the people of Türkiye. Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this moment of grief and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

May the departed souls rest in eternal peace.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar's National Day

Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar’s National Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Ambassador Ali MubarakRead More

Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow overRead More

Comments are Closed