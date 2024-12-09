Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Isparta, Türkiye, which claimed the lives of six military personnel, including Isparta Army Aviation School Commander Brigadier General Isa Baydilli.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the martyrs and the people of Türkiye. Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this moment of grief and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

May the departed souls rest in eternal peace.