Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev met with the Director-General of the Department of Central Asian Countries and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Aqsa Nawaz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including the participation of the Minister of Foreign affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan A. Kazakbaev at the regular Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, holding of the 4-th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in this year, as well as the exchange of visits at the highest and high levels.

In order to develop cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulanbek Totuiaev proposed to intensify bilateral political contacts, as well as pay special attention to holding events within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In turn, the Pakistani side confirmed its readiness to deepen and intensify relations between the two countries, stressing the need to consolidate efforts in promoting the actual issues of bilateral cooperation.