Pakistan, Japan discuss economic relations

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – The Japanese Ambassador. Kuninori Matsuda called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Mr. Omar Ayub Khan in his office, today. The Minister for Economic Affairs commended the prodigious efforts of Japanese Ambassador H.E. Kuninori Matsuda for strengthening Pak-Japan economic relations during his 3-year tenure in Pakistan, Said a press release here today .

The Minster for Economic Affairs lauded that during his tenure, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda played a key role to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

The proactive role of Japanese Ambassador helped to accelerate the implementation of development projects in the field of education, health, water & sanitation, energy and disaster management. Furthermore, a “Project for Human Resource Development under Japanese Grant Aid (JDS)” was also launched during his tenure in Pakistan. The JDS is designed to support social and economic development of the country by providing government officials an opportunity to obtain master’s and doctoral degrees in Japan in order to strengthen the administrative capacity of government officials.

H.E. Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan expressed that there is huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade & investment between the two countries and exporting skilled human resources to Japan. The Ambassador informed keen interest of Japanese companies for investment in Pakistan, especially in auto sector.

He further shared that one of the top Japanese auto companies is expected to make huge investment in Pakistan in near future for enhancing its production capacity of hybrid vehicles for meeting the needs of local market as well as for exporting to other countries. He also commended the efforts of Government to effectively control polio in Pakistan as only one case of polio is reported in this year. The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with the Central Asia which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.

The Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the Japanese Ambassador for his extraordinary efforts for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. The Minister also reiterated full support of the Government of Pakistan to the potential Japanese investors to facilitate their investment in Pakistan. The Minister expressed his best wishes for the Ambassador on his future assignments and career progression.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Matsuda reaffirmed Japanese support to Pakistan on issues of mutual interest. Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan, he added. Both sides reiterated strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.