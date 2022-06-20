Pakistan-Iran to enhance energy cooperation
DNA
TEHRAN, JUN 20: Federal minister for power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan held a one on one meeting with Iran’s Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran today. The meeting aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in energy field between both neighbours.
Both sides discussed various aspects electricity supply from Polan to Gawadar. Federal minister for power lauded the energy cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the relations. He stressed on the need to expedite the electricity import project. Both long term and short-term energy plans were discussed.
Related News
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais unveil Biggest Hajj operational for Haramain
RIYADH, JUN 20 /DNA/ – Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the TwoRead More
Farmers disturbed as crops damaged, livestock is dying
Karachi: /DNA/ – Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, andRead More
Comments are Closed