Monday, June 20, 2022
Pakistan-Iran to enhance energy cooperation

June 20, 2022

DNA

TEHRAN, JUN 20: Federal minister for power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan held a one on one meeting with Iran’s Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran today. The meeting aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in energy field between both neighbours.

Both sides discussed various aspects electricity supply from Polan to Gawadar. Federal minister for power lauded the energy cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the relations. He stressed on the need to expedite the electricity import project. Both long term and short-term energy plans were discussed.

