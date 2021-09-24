Pakistan, IAEA sign Practical Arrangement to provide training to African countries

Vienna, SEPT 24 (DNA) – Pakistan and International Atomic Energy Agency conclude Practical Arrangement to provide training to African countries in peaceful nuclear applications.

Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed a Practical Arrangement under which scientists and experts from African countries will be imparted training in peaceful uses of nuclear technology by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). The prime areas of focus in such training programmes will be agriculture and human health.

The Practical Arrangement was signed by Mr. Hua Liu, Deputy Director General and Head of the IAEA’s Department of Technical Cooperation, and Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher participated in the signing ceremony.

Pakistan has made impressive strides in peaceful uses of nuclear technologies in the areas of health and agriculture and remains willing to share its expertise with other developing countries under the auspices of the IAEA. The Practical Arrangement will provide the instructional framework for such trilateral cooperation to be implemented in a smooth and expeditious manner. It is also a concrete example of how Pakistan continues to contribute to the mandate of the IAEA in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technology for socioeconomic development around the world.