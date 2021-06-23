Pakistan highly values its relations with Kenya: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan highly values its relations with Kenya and wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and defence for the mutual benefit of two countries.

He was talking to Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need for enhanced engagements at high political and military levels to further boost mutual cooperation.

The President said under Pakistan’s ”Look Africa Policy”, Kenya is deemed as an important East-African country.

He desired to develop close relations with Kenya in different fields.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan’s contribution towards African stability is exemplary as Pakistan Army is the highest contributor of troops in UN Missions for Africa.

General Robert Kariuki Kibochi appreciated the capability of defence industry of Pakistan and professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, particularly their role in maintaining peace and security in Africa.

He underscored the need for increasing cooperation in the area of military training and called for increasing in the field of defense.