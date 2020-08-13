Pakistan highlighting Islamophobia issue at every int’l forum: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is highlighting the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum.

In a statement issued from Islamabad on Thursday, the FM said the blasphemous incident in India has hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Qureshi was astonished over the arrest and killing of Muslims in the wake of the incident.

He said the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations should take notice of the incident.” It is not an internal issue but that of humanity.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan has the right to raise this issue. He said we take up the matter with the officials of the Indian High Commission yesterday and gave our reaction.

He said Muslim minorities are not safe in India and went to say that a Hindu state is emerging from India rather than a secular state.

Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed its strong condemnation to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the reported incident involving a derogatory social media post against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by an extremist in Bengaluru, Karnataka.