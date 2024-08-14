Pakistan High Commission London celebrates Independence Day

LONDON, AUG 14: /DNA/ – Pakistan High Commission, London celebrated 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm today. High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan flag to the tune of National Anthem. The special ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, and reading out of messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

In his address on the occasion, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal paid homage to the founding fathers who fought and sacrificed for a homeland, where the Muslims of the Sub-continent could live with dignity and pride. He paid tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his selfless struggle for Pakistan and reaffirmed resolve to realizing Allama Iqbal’s vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

While paying tributes to martyrs, the High Commissioner said that we owe our Shuhuda and Ghazis a debt that can never be repaid. The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s support at all fora for the Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren who are striving for their right to self-determination.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the hard work, dedication & passion of British Pakistanis who are playing an important role in bridging Pakistan and the UK.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that the story of Pakistan is still being written by the brave men and women who defend Pakistan’s sovereignty on all fronts. He pledged to continue working together, in unity and harmony, to build the prosperous, strong and peaceful Pakistan that our founders envisioned.

During the ceremony, the High Commissioner, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil awards to Mr. Asif Rangoonwala (Business / Social Work), Dr. Javaid Ahmed Sheikh (Philanthropy), Prof. Mohammad Amjad Shad (Neurosurgery) and Mr. Khalid Mehmood MP (Politics / Services to Pakistan). Special tribute was also paid to the Pakistani brave young man, Abdullah, who heroically tackled an attacker at Leicester Square in London and saved lives of a mother and a child from stabbing attack. Accolades were cited for Pakistan’s first Javelin Olympic Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem.

Later, the High Commissioner, along with his spouse and guests performed cake cutting to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event was attended by UK parliamentarians, diplomats, members of the Pakistani community, media personnel, and the officials of Pakistan High Commission with families.