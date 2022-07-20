Pakistan extends condolences on loss of lives in tragic road accident

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of precious lives and injuries to many in a tragic road accident, near Minya city of Egypt.

We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief.