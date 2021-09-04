Pakistan Embassy in Vienna holds event to highlight recent developments in Afghanistan

Vienna, Sept 4 /DNA/ – At an event held at the Pakistan Embassy in Vienna, today, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher briefed the Pakistani and Kashmir community in Austria about the recent developments in Afghanistan. He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan as well as the wider region. Pakistan had always persistently called for an inclusive and broad based political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan owned process.

Ambassador Khokher highlighted that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of the personnel of diplomatic missions, INGOs, international organizations and other foreigners from Afghanistan, which had been highly appreciated by the international community, including the Austrian government. The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of the Ministry of European and International Affairs of Austria have called their counterparts in Pakistan recently, to thank Pakistan for facilitating the evacuation of Austrian nationals from Afghanistan. Ambassador Khokher also used the occasion to pay tribute to the struggle of Syed Ali Geelani for the Kashmir people’s right to self-determination. The funeral prayers of the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader were also offered, in absentia.