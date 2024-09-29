Pakistan dispatches 10th relief consignment for Palestine

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan dispatched its 10th relief consignment consisting of medical relief items for the people of Palestine on 29 September 2024. In this regard, a ceremony was organized at Jinnah International Airport Karachi followed by departure of cargo flight to Amman, Jordan.



On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, Chief Guest of the ceremony was Dr. Darshan, MNA(Sind). While the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister directed the Additional Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Najeeb Durrani to represent Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Pakistan’s Ambassador in Amman, Jordan has been assigned to extend fullest cooperation for the early clearance and delivery of the relief assistance to Palestinian people.



The ceremony was also attended by other high-level officials from the relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and especially the sponsoring foundation.