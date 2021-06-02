DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2: Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi called on the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, after his arrival in Islamabad, today. The Foreign Minister welcomed him on a two-day visit to Pakistan and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Building on historic and cultural commonalities between the two countries, he hoped for positive and fruitful outcomes from the current visit.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties and shared that Pakistan desires to promote multifaceted cooperation with Tajikistan in all spheres, including political, trade and economic, defence and security, education and cultural contacts.

The Foreign Minister elaborated Pakistan’s efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asian countries to build a result-oriented, sustainable and long-term partnership through its “Vision Central Asia” policy. He also highlighted the aspect of regional connectivity and integration as its important components and underlined shortest access to the sea for Central Asian states through our ports.

The Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan in the advancement of regional connectivity.

President Rahmon later had tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Imran Khan, followed by delegation-level talks. The two sides also signed a number of agreements and MoUs for deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

