Pakistan Day to be celebrated at London High Commission on 23 Mar

LONDON, MAR 18 /DNA/ – To mark Pakistan Day, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the Pakistan High Commission, London on 23 March 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Dr Faisal Aziz, Charge de’affaires, will hoist the Pakistani flag. The members of the Pakistani community, British friends of Pakistan and representatives of media are invited to attend the ceremony and be part of the celebration.

On this occasion, local singers will present popular national songs, and traditional Pakistani brunch will also be served to the guests.

Like every year, a large number of Pakistani diaspora is expected to attend this auspicious occasion.