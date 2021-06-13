Sunday, June 13, 2021
Pakistan consistently raising voice against increasing trend of Islamophobia: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Canadian Foreign Minister has intended to raise voice against rising tendency of Islamophobia jointly with Pakistan.

In his telephonic conversation with the members of Pakistani-origin Canadian family, he expressed condolence with them on behalf of the Prime Minister, the entire political leadership and the Pakistani nation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has been consistently raising voice against increasing trend of Islamophobia and drawing the world’s attention to curb it.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minister also assured every possible assistance from the government to the bereaved family.

