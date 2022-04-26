Pakistan condemns terrorist attack

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the attack in Karachi. In a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, ‘ We strongly condemn the reprehensible terrorist attack in Karachi which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute. The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives in the incident’.

The statement further said, The law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. Local authorities are also providing all possible assistance to the injured.

The cowardly incident is a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation. Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.