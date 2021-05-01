Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 1 (DNA) – Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital city of Logar province, Afghanistan in which scores of innocent lives were lost and many others were injured.

The people and the Government of Pakistan offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of the injured.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity.=DNA

====================