Pakistan Condemns Houthi Militia Attack on Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD
Pakistan strongly condemns the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia. It is commendable that the bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed.
Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
« Indonesian Embassy, PBC discuss COVID-19 impacts (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan Condemns Houthi Militia Attack on Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD Pakistan strongly condemns the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in KhamisRead More
Indonesian Embassy, PBC discuss COVID-19 impacts
DNA ISLAMABAD: Though, COVID 19 continues to play havoc with human lives and globalRead More
Comments are Closed