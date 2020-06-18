Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Condemns Houthi Militia Attack on Saudi Arabia

| June 18, 2020
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan strongly condemns the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia. It is commendable that the bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

