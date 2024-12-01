BULAWAYO: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in first t20. Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir played a quickfire 39-run knock to help Pakistan accumulate 165/4 against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match here at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they lost young opener Omair Bin Yousuf, who showed signs of command before falling victim to Richard Ngarava in the third over after scoring 16 off 13 deliveries with the help of two boundaries including a six.

Walking out to bat at number three, Usman Khan took the reins of Pakistan’s batting expedition with a defiant knock.

He was also involved in two crucial partnerships with Saim Ayub (24) and Salman Ali Agha before finally perishing in the 13th over with 91 runs on the board.

The right-handed batter remained the joint top-scorer for Pakistan with a 30-ball 39, studded with two fours and as many sixes.

Following his dismissal, Sikandar Raza reduced Pakistan to 100/4 in 14.2 overs by getting rid of Agha, who played a scratchy 13 from 19 balls.

Following the slump, Tayyab and Muhammad Irfan Khan registered an unbeaten 65-run partnership to push their team’s total past the 160-run mark.

Tayyab struck five boundaries including a six on his way to an unbeaten 35 off 29 deliveries, while Irfan made 27 not out from 15 balls.

For Zimbabwe, Ngarava, Masakadza, Raza and Ryan Burl made one scalp each.