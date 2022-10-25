RAWALPINDI, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Alfred Grannas, German Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office of Ambassador and expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further prosper.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.=DNA

