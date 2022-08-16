Pakistan and UAE enjoy decades long brotherly relations, Pakistan PM

Islamabad, The Gulf Observer: UAE always extended support to Pakistan in difficult times and I am obliged to Shaikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum for taking keen interest in promoting cooperation with Pakistan in health sector.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said this during a meeting with a Bio Tech and Sinopharm delegation under the command of Sabour Karamat General Council of Excellency Shaikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum.

Federal Minister for Health Services Abdul Qadir Petail was also present on the occasion.



The delegation expressed keen interest in the promotion of cooperation in plasma fractionization and investment in the Digitalization of the health sector.

Pakistan Prime Minister directed all the concerned departments for extending fullest cooperation to the companies with regard to above mentioned projects.