Pak will not recognize Israel until Palestinian issue’s settlement: Ashrafi
ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 (DNA) – Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan will not recognize Israel until just settlement of Palestine issue is found.
Talking to media persons he said Pakistan has a clear stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues that they should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and Palestinians. Allama Tahir Ashrafi said India has been sponsoring terrorist organizations.
He urged the international community to take its notice. The Special Representative said the incidents of forced marriage of non-Muslims and other such developments will be examined and facts about them will be brought forth.
He urged the Ulema to play their role in spreading awareness among people about the precautionary measures against Coronavirus. = DNA
===========================
Related News
No one pressurising Pakistan to recognise Israel, says PM
LAHORE, NOV 25 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday said that there wasRead More
Transparency Int’l Report: India Ranks No 1 in corruption in Asia
NEW DELHI (DNA) -India has emerged as having the highest bribery rate of 39% inRead More
Comments are Closed