Pak will not recognize Israel until Palestinian issue’s settlement: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 (DNA) – Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan will not recognize Israel until just settlement of Palestine issue is found.

Talking to media persons he said Pakistan has a clear stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues that they should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and Palestinians. Allama Tahir Ashrafi said India has been sponsoring terrorist organizations.

He urged the international community to take its notice. The Special Representative said the incidents of forced marriage of non-Muslims and other such developments will be examined and facts about them will be brought forth.

He urged the Ulema to play their role in spreading awareness among people about the precautionary measures against Coronavirus. = DNA

