PAK vs CAN: Pakistan get 107-run target to win crucial T20 World Cup clash

New York, JUN 11: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada which is being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan made one change in their playing XI from the last match against India as Saim Ayub has been included in place of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Usman Khan, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Amir

Canada: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Ravinderpal Singh, 7 Dilon Heyliger, 8 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 9 Kaleem Sana, 10 Junaid Siddiqui, 11 Jeremy Gordon

Pakistan are surely hitting rock bottom as they suffered defeats in the first two matches of the World Cup against the United States (USA) and India in Dallas and New York respectively and their chances of making way to the Super 8 of the tournament are now lingering on other results of the Group A games.

A win against Pakistan today would make things easier for Canada as they would have four points with just one more match to go. Their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup playoffs would still be alive.

However, if Pakistan lose, their campaign will be over as they will be officially eliminated with three successive losses.

Pitch Condition:

The pitches in New York have been supportive of bowlers as not even for once, a team managed to score 150 at the venue as the highest being posted by any team is 137. With no prediction of rain or clouds covering the sky, the pitch will continue to assist the bowlers.