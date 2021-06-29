Pak, UK discuss means to promote trade, investment relations

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29: Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a detailed meeting with the RT. Hon. Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, during his visit to Wales.

The two sides discussed ways and means to promote trade, business and investment relations. Enhancing mutual cooperation in other important sectors including health and education, too, came under discussion.

The High Commissioner also extended an invitation to the Secretary of State to lead a delegation of Welsh businessmen to Pakistan to tap into unexplored and profitable business opportunities that the country offered.