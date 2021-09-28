Pak-Russia joint military exercise DRUZHBA-2021 Begins in Krasnodar
MOSCOW, SEPT 28 (DNA) – A solemn opening ceremony of the joint Russian-Pakistani military exercise Druzhba-2021 was held at the Molkino training ground in the Krasnodar territory.
More than 130 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan took part in it.
During the solemn opening of the exercise, demonstration performances of special forces units and engineering assault units were held at the training ground. There was also a demonstration of modern equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, during which the robots Uran-6 and the robotic complex Cobra-1600 from the newest mobile engineering complex of mine clearance performed a waltz.Russian Foreign Ministry.
