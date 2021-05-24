Pak Navy delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, MAY 24 (DNA) – A delegation of Pakistan Navy paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday. The delegation includes

Capt. Asif Maqsood Director Technical Development, Cdr. Tasneem Ahmad Director Indigenous Technical Development and Lt. Cdr. Amir Bin Hamid Staff Officer Indigenous Technical Development.

The meeting was aimed for the potential investment proposal to be engaged for Manufacturing/ Production/ development capabilities in Hull Structure, Hull Outfitting, Main Propulsion Systems, Auxiliary Systems, Electrical/ Electronic and Control Systems, Command Surveillance Systems to be used in constructions of Frigates and other Ships.

The Meeting was attended by President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Former Presidents Manzar Khurshid Shaikh, Asad Mashadi, Osman Ashraf – Senior Vice President RCCI, Shahraiz A. Malik – Vice President and members.

Capt. Asif Maqsood said that the Pakistan Navy wanted complete indigenous production of frigates and its other systems that would also be beneficial for the local industry. He said that the local firms with good capability and expertise in electrical and mechanical fields having the potential will be collaborated with Pakistan Navy to meet its defence needs and achieve better growth.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza assured all kind of support and assistance in this regard. He said RCCI already collobrating with DEPO and will dissiminate the said information among the members. He gave a short summary of RCCI current and upcoming events.=DNA

