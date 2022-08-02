Pak HC in London to organize photo exhibition to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK on Aug 5

LONDON, AUG 2 /DNA/ – On ‘Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir’, the Pakistan High Commission London is organizing a photo exhibition to highlight egregious human rights abuses of the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Exhibition will be held in the Marquee Area of the High Commission on 05 August 2022 at 11:30 am.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan invites the Pakistani community and friends of Kashmir to visit the exhibition and express solidarity with the Kashmiris living under illegal Indian occupation for decades.

The Exhibition will be followed by a Kashmir Seminar at the High Commission, which will be attended by the British Pakistani Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, human rights activists and members of the civil society.