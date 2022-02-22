Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Main Menu

Pak desires close ties with Uzbekistan

| February 22, 2022

While talking to Deputy Uzbek PM, PM Khan said he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated urgent need to address humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday. 

On bilateral note, Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan next month.

CENTRAL ASIA, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pak desires close ties with Uzbekistan

While talking to Deputy Uzbek PM, PM Khan said he was looking forward to theRead More

Pak, Uzbekistan discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan called on General Nadeem Raza,Read More

Comments are Closed