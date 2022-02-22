Pak desires close ties with Uzbekistan

While talking to Deputy Uzbek PM, PM Khan said he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated urgent need to address humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

On bilateral note, Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan next month.