Pak Army wins gold medal in international Adventure Competition in Nepal
RAWALPINDI, MAR 21 (DNA) – Pak Army team won gold medal in international Adventure Competition held at Nepal from 18 to 21 March.
The competition was aimed at testing physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross country running, cycling and rafting.
Pakistan Army participated in the event for first time. A total of 20 teams participated in the event. In international category Pakistan Army team clinched gold medal.=DNA
========
« Pakistan, China celebrate their civilization and cultural heritage through Puppetry Arts (Previous News)
Related News
Drap proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan(DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixingRead More
World leaders, diplomats pray for early recovery of PM Imran Khan from Covid-19
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): Different world leaders and diplomats includingPrime Minister of India Narendra ModiRead More
Comments are Closed