Pak Army wins gold medal in international Adventure Competition in Nepal

RAWALPINDI, MAR 21 (DNA) – Pak Army team won gold medal in international Adventure Competition held at Nepal from 18 to 21 March.

The competition was aimed at testing physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross country running, cycling and rafting.

Pakistan Army participated in the event for first time. A total of 20 teams participated in the event. In international category Pakistan Army team clinched gold medal.=DNA

