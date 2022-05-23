Pak Army soldiers embrace shahadat

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 /DNA/ – Terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (age 20 yrs, resident of Lower Dir) and Sep Rahim Gul (age 23 yrs, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out.