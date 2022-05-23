Pak Army soldiers embrace shahadat
ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 /DNA/ – Terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (age 20 yrs, resident of Lower Dir) and Sep Rahim Gul (age 23 yrs, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out.
« Shadab, Nawaz back in Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs (Previous News)
Related News
Pak keen to further deepen multi-dimensional partnership with EU: Minister
Brussels, MAY 23 /DNA/ – The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar,Read More
Cablegate: Imran Khan calls for Donald Lu’s sacking over his ‘sheer arrogance and bad manners’
ISLAMABAD, MAY 23: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday called for the sacking of USRead More
Comments are Closed