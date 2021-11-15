Pak all set to welcome Sikh pilgrims on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, Nov 15 (DNA): Pakistan, on Monday is all set to welcome Sikh

pilgrims to the country.

According to details, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has granted

permission to Sikh pilgrims of various countries including India,

Afghanistan, USA, Britain, Canada to visit Pakistan and celebrate the

552 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Ten Afghan Sikh pilgrims which include four men and six women, will

entered the premises of Pakistan through Turkham border. Government of

Pakistan (GOP) mentioned that it has always respected the religious

sentiments of Sikh community.

Meanwhile, Indian Sikh pilgrims will reach Pakistan on November 17

through Wagah border Lahore and will also visit Darbar Kartarpur Sahib

during the birth anniversary celebrations.