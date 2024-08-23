Pak-Afghan liaison committee demands extension in TAD implementation allow trucks clearance

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, AUG 23 /DNA/ – Businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade have demanded a two months delay in implementation of recently enforced Temporary Admission Documentation (TAD) policy to allow clearance of long queue of trucks standing on both side of the border in wait of permission for goods delivery.

The demand was made during a meeting of Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee held at Directorate of Transit Trade Model Custom Collectorate with Additional Director Transit Trade, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the meeting was attended by Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Former SVP SCCI, Engr Manzoor Elahi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, VP Frontier Custom Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, All Pakistan Customs Clearing Agents Association Vice Chairman Farooq Ahmed, Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himat, Transport Attache, Syed Muhammad Faiz, President North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qadirullah and others.

Speaking at the meeting, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the biggest issue faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade is difficulties being caused by implementation of TAD policy.

The Temporary Admission Documentation has caused sever sluggishness in the bilateral trade, creating long queues of goods laden heavy vehicles on both sides of the border, Zia added.

Giving a reference of a letter sent by President PAJCCI, Qazi Zahid Hussain to Federal Secretary Commerce, Sarhadi said Pakistan embassy in Kabul is receiving additional fee than US dollar 100, but still issuance of TAD takes a lot of time, inflicting losses on businessmen whose consignment remained stranded at border points.

The same practice of delay in issuance of TAD at Afghan Consulate in Kabul is also being observed, Zia continued.

Due to negative impacts caused by delay in clearance of trucks at border points due to TAD, Pak-Afghan trade is registering reduction and even shifting to Chabahar port in Iran, warns Coordinator PAJCCI.

He also mentioned shortage of officials from relevant government departments in liaison committee, impacting its functioning and effectiveness.

During the meeting, the participants also raised the issue of checking of goods by different departments including NLC, Frontier Corps and others which also causes slow processing of the vehicle clearance.

Replying todemands made in the meeting, Additional Director Transit Trade, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak assured the participants of taking action with mutual coordination and consultation with business community for resolution of all problems.